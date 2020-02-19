Swiss National Bank Has $22.87 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,719 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,231 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,892 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 38,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.