Swiss National Bank Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Docusign worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth $8,644,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 231.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Docusign by 306.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. 540,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at $35,918,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,062,552. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.