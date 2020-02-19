Swiss National Bank Has $26.73 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Vistra Energy worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 128,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.