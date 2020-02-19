Swiss National Bank Has $27.37 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Sensata Technologies worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,723,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

