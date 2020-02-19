Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Fair Isaac worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

FICO traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $435.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,471. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.06. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $430.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

