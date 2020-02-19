Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Lear worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after buying an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

NYSE LEA traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

