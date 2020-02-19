Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Autoliv worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 26,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,232. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

