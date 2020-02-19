Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Unum Group worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 37,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

