Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $25,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,004 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,433 shares of company stock worth $2,064,415. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,591. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

