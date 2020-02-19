Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,799,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.43. 212,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

