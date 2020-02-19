Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of A. O. Smith worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 282,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 365,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

