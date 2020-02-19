Swiss National Bank Purchases 30,593 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $25,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.66. 44,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,389. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.95 and a 52-week high of $409.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

