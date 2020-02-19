Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,500 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of US Foods worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

US Foods stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,538. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

