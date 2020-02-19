Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,296,000 after acquiring an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 1,774,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,001,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 219,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $9,693,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

