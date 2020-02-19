Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AXTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 70,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

