Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of CAE worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 10,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

