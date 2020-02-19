Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Polaris Industries worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 184,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,179. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.