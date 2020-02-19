Swiss National Bank Sells 10,200 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Assurant worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Assurant by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Assurant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $141.58. 5,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.