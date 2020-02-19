Swiss National Bank Sells 18,800 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Leggett & Platt worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

