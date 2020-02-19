Swiss National Bank Sells 19,400 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Flowserve worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Flowserve by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Flowserve by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 225,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

