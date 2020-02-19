Swiss National Bank Sells 27,600 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of BCE worth $24,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BCE by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in BCE by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 263,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,470. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

