Swiss National Bank Sells 30,300 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $24,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 22,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,055. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

