Swiss National Bank Sells 41,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Steel Dynamics worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after buying an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 441,355 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 378.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 481,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 380,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 1,016,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,021. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

