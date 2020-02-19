Swiss National Bank Sells 54,500 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Mosaic worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,112,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

