Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of ABIOMED worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.04. 16,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,571. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

