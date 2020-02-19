Swiss National Bank Sells 62,200 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Imperial Oil worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

IMO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 97,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,686. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

