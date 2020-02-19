Swiss National Bank Sells 62,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Kimco Realty worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 56,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,167. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.