Swiss National Bank Sells 74,600 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Flex worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 1,544,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.87. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.