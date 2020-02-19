Swiss National Bank Sells 8,800 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.02. 28,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.