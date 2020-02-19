Swiss National Bank Sells 9,100 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Wix.Com worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 3,492.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $155.13. 28,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

