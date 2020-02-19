Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Pentair worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.