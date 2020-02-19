Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of OGE Energy worth $28,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 35,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,566. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

