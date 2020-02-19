Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,412 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Tapestry worth $24,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Tapestry by 2,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,634. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

