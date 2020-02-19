Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of XPO Logistics worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

XPO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.