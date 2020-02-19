Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYKE opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

