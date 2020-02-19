Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 616,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 15,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

