Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.18-5.25 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.99. 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.73.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

