Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.57 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.18-5.25 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,002. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.73.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

