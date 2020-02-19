Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.18-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.01 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $166.87.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.73.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.