Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Stake Lowered by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,032 shares during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy makes up 2.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

TGE opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. Equities analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

