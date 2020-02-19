TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several research analysts have commented on TCF shares. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE TCF opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.