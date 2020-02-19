TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

