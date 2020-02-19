TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of TEGNA worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 337,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

