Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:HQH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 127,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.