Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 71,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

