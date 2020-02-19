Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 16,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

