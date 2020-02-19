TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Reaches $0.0003

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $56,266.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TEMCO Token Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,269,474,799 tokens. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

