Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Raises Dividend to GBX 18.39 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.39 ($0.24) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TMPL stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,374 ($18.07). 73,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,091. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,395.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $918.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495.60 ($19.67).

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.