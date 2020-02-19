Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/29/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/3/2020 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,279 shares of company stock worth $1,861,720. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

