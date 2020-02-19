Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BOCOM International cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honeycomb Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.1% in the 4th quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 6,328,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after buying an additional 5,678,153 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,496,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.